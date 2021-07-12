Cancel
Restaurants

Sangria Saturday @ Hip Chicks Do Wine | 3 Wines & 3 Sangrias, Small Plates

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for Sangria Saturday! Get a flight of 3 wines + 3 Sangrias for $20. With small plates available for purchase. Reservations are required. To purchase your tickets CLICK HERE. We are seating exclusively outside with social distancing. While we do have pop up tents, umbrellas and lap blankets the weather can be unpredictable. Please dress accordingly . Maximum of 6 persons at one table. Please wear your mask at all time unless actively tasting wine or eating.

