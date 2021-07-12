St. Helens 2021 Sand Island Sandcastle Competition | Featuring Award Winning Carvers, Scavenger Hunt, Lessons, Food & More!

Come witness the best of the best at the Sand Island Marina and Campground Sandcastle Competition!. What to expect: The most fun on an island ever!!! We have award winning carvers who will be showcasing their creations. On Friday the carving will be completed and you can watch the progress as they create the sand art pieces. On Saturday and Sunday all carvings will be available for your viewing delight. You can participate in finding highlights and hidden things within the carvings.