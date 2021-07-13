Cancel
James Gunn Announces Peacemaker Season One has Wrapped Production

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a year since the show was announced to even be in the works, James Gunn has confirmed that the first season of HBO Max's Peacemaker, starring John Cena and spinning out of The Suicide Squad, has wrapped filming. News of the completion of production comes on the heels of the list of filmmakers that stepped behind the camera for the DCEU set TV series which includes Jody Hill (Observe and Report, HBO's Eastbound & Down), Brad Anderson (Fringe, DC's Titans), and Rosemary Rodriguez (Marvel's Jessica Jones, The Walking Dead), Gunn will helm five of the eight episodes in the first season.

