Theory of a Deadman interview: Joe Dandeneau on drumming, songwriting and Theory’s Evolution
Theory of a Deadman made a name for itself in the early 2000s for its grunge-infused rock ‘n’ roll. In 2017, the band went through a dramatic evolution, exchanging the heavy grunge element that had long been present in their music for a more subtle flavor of rock; a version that is more focused on smart, impactful lyrics than fuzzy guitars. In 2020, Theory released Say Nothing, their latest album and a work that serves as a testament to the times—it is dark and gritty and full of a raw pain.www.theyoungfolks.com
Comments / 0