‘Exit Wounds’ review: The Wallflowers make a powerful comeback

theyoungfolks.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a nearly decade-long break, Jakob Dylan and The Wallflowers are back with Exit Wounds, an album that might be one of their best works to date. The record captures all the classic elements of The Wallflowers’ sound that first catapulted them to fame with “One Headlight,” but captures those classic sounds through the funnel of a fantastic, subtle musical evolution, bringing The Wallflowers to a peak point in their career.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Dylan
Person
Bruce Springsteen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianos#The Wallflowers#Exit Wounds#Jazz#Killers
