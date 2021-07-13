Cancel
Bink Grimes: Fish still biting between storms

Victoria Advocate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas has been dealing with a lot of rainfall over the past 10 days, but most middle coast bays have been coughing up good catches between storms. Waders in Port O’Connor and Matagorda have thrown topwaters early on the incoming tide, have switched to 51M MirrOlures, Soft Dines and Bass Assassins later in the day.

