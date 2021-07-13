Cancel
Kern County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

