Santa Cruz County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Santa Cruz A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MST FOR CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY At 849 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Patagonia, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Patagonia around 905 PM MST. Patagonia Lake State Park around 915 PM MST. This includes Route 82 between mile markers 14 and 24. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather
