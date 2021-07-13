Cancel
Adams County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER...YORK ADAMS...CUMBERLAND...LEBANON...AND DAUPHIN COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM EDT At 1150 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Emigsville to near Littlestown. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Lebanon, Lower Allen, Hanover, Hershey, Ephrata, Colonial Park, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Progress, Lititz, Mechanicsburg, Middletown, Millersville, Camp Hill, Gettysburg and Willow Street.

