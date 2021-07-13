Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Yancey STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT MCDOWELL...SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL...CALDWELL...AVERY...SOUTHEASTERN YANCEY AND BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM EDT At 1151 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of Marion to 12 miles south of Morganton, and moving north at 45 mph. Locations to be impacted include Lenoir, Morganton, Marion, Spruce Pine, Newland, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Valdese, Gamewell and Hudson. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.