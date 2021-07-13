Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 PM MST. * At 849 PM MST, a cluster of severe thunderstorms extended from near Corona De Tucson southwest to Madera Canyon, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Madera Canyon. This includes Route 83 between mile markers 38 and 58. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

