In these uncertain times, when entering into a contract, you’re often looking for ways to protect your investment, whether it be money for your time or an equipment loan. Taking out insurance is one way of protection, but so are bonds. You can request the contractor you’ve enlisted to perform a service on your behalf to take out a surety bond. This will provide you with the assurance they’ll complete the work they’ve agreed to, otherwise, you’ll receive financial compensation. If this is something you’re interested in, this article will explain what they are and how you can benefit from them.