Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University finds missing Dorothy dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwdeU_0av3NZFu00

WASHINGTON — For nearly 50 years, rumors swirled about Catholic University of America regarding the alleged presence of an authentic piece of film history.

Even Matt Ripa, lecturer and operations coordinator for the university’s drama department, had searched extensively - and unsuccessfully - for the mythical blue-and-white checked gingham dress worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale in 1939′s “The Wizard of Oz,” Smithsonian Magazine reported.

The dress, reportedly gifted to the Washington, D.C.-based university in the 1970s by a former drama department artist-in-residence, had vanished without explanation until Ripa noticed a nondescript bag on top of the faculty mailboxes while prepping for renovations.

“I was curious what was inside and opened the bag. Inside was a shoebox, and inside the shoebox was the dress! I couldn’t believe it,” Ripa wrote in a university archives blog post.

“My co-worker and I quickly grabbed some gloves and looked at the dress and took some pictures before putting it back in the box and heading over to the (University) Archives. Needless to say, I have found many interesting things in Hartke during my time at Catholic University, but I think this one takes the cake!” he added.

According to the university, the dress had been gifted in 1973 to Rev. Gilbert Hartke, the storied head of the drama program, by actress Mercedes McCambridge, who had served as artist-in-residence in 1972. In turn, Ripa said it was fitting the cinematic memorabilia resurfaced in the building bearing Hartke’s name.

Maria Mazzenga, curator of the American Catholic History Collections at the university, said in a statement obtained by Smithsonian Magazine that the circumstantial evidence authenticating the costume “is strong,” noting that McCambridge and Garland were contemporaries who “were believed to be friends.”

Garland died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 47, four years before McCambridge’s donation, the magazine reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wizard Of Oz#The Dress#Smithsonian Magazine#Drama Department#University Rrb Archives#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wizard of Oz’: Dorothy’s Dress Worn by Judy Garland Found at College, Features Her Signature on Inside

The iconic blue-and-white checkered dress worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 classic movie The Wizard of Oz has finally turned up. That’s right, Dorothy’s dress was recently found by the drama department at the Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. It was reportedly given to the university back in 1972 by actress Mercedes McCambridge. Soon after that, however, representatives with the school say the dress went missing for decades.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Judy Garland’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress discovered at college with her name handwritten inside

Another piece of Judy Garland’s wardrobe from “The Wizard of Oz” may have been found in an American university decades after it was misplaced. The Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington, D.C. announced it recovered the iconic blue and white checkered gingham dress and white collared top Garland wore when she played her role as Dorothy Gale in the 1939 film, according to a university news release.
CelebritiesPeople

Judy Garland's Missing Wizard of Oz Dress Unearthed After Disappearing More Than 4 Decades Ago

One of the iconic blue gingham dresses worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz was found last month after disappearing more than four decades ago. The dress was gifted to Catholic University and the former head of the drama department, Father Gilbert Hartke, in the 1970s. However, it is said to have mysteriously gone missing just a year after its arrival at the Washington, D.C., campus.
LifestyleWashington Post

The delightful discovery of Dorothy’s dress

Thanks for the delightful July 9 Metro article about the rediscovery at Catholic University of America of Dorothy’s gingham dress from “The Wizard of Oz” [“ ‘Oz’ dress reappears on D.C. campus”]. Classmate Liza Lutz wrote the 1973 article in the campus newspaper about actress Mercedes McCambridge donating Dorothy’s dress to Catholic University’s speech and drama department, then headed by the Rev. Gilbert V. Hartke.
Beauty & FashionBirmingham Star

Long-lost Judy Garland dress from Oz movie found at university

A dress worn by Judy Garland 82 years ago in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz has been found, decades after going missing. The dress had been given to the drama department at Catholic University in Washington D.C. by actress Mercedes McCambridge while she was serving as the drama department's artist-in-residence in 1973.
Moviescreativeloafing.com

Wizard of Oz

Website: There really is "No Place Like Home...#AtTheFox!!" Join us on Sunday, July 25 as we welcome audiences back for a socially distanced, reduced capacity, GRAND REOPENING of the theatre with the beloved classic The Wizard of Oz. Fans in attendance can expect fun onsite activations like photo-ops with look-alike movie characters Dorothy, Lion, and the Cowardly Lion! Come early for a magical pre-show experience including a sing-along with the Fox Theatre's famed "Mighty Mo" organ performing live for the first time since its 2019 restoration.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

HART actors bring ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Wizard of Oz’ to life

HUNTINGTON — Actors with Huntington Area Regional Theatre (H.A.R.T. in the Park) returned to the stage Friday to kick off a second weekend of their double production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” and a special edition of “The Wizard of Oz.”. The shows are geared toward younger audiences but are...
Wamego, KS3 News Now

Travels in the Heartland: Off to see the Wizard at the Oz Museum

WAMEGO, Kan. (KMTV) — Toto, I don't think we're in Kansas anymore. Actually, you are in Kansas AND Oz. Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Wamego in northeast Kansas for your own adventure at the Oz Museum. Wamego, located about three hours south of Omaha, offers a fun trip to Oz and more.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Iroquois Amphitheater becomes the home for the Wizard of Oz

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Relive all your favorite characters in the latest production of Wizard of Oz. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the cast before they take the stage at Iroquois Amphitheater. Follow The Scarecrow, The Tinman, The Cowardly Lion, Dorothy… and Toto too, as they journey through the magical land...

Comments / 0

Community Policy