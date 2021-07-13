Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ones to Watch: Noah Lyles, men’s track & field

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZ98y_0av3NVj000

NEW YORK — This year’s Olympic games will crown a new fastest man in the world. This is the first Olympics in quite a while without Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt, leaving the 100-meter and 200-meter races open for the taking.

American Noah Lyles would like to take that 200-meter crown. He’s one to watch in the upcoming games in Tokyo.

Lyles won the 200-meters at the U.S. Track & Field trials in June with a time of 19.7. That’s the best time in the world this season.

Off the track, Lyles is a Renaissance Man. In his home, he has an art room for his painting and drawing as well as a separate room for his Lego collection.

Still, he said his true art is on the track.

“I want to give them a show,” Lyles said. “And having the U.S. on makes you feel really strong. And you’re the best of the best. And as they say in the track world, if you make the U.S. team, you might have already gotten yourself a medal.”

Lyles will have some competition in the 200-meters from his own teammates.

Also qualifying for the team were Kenny Bednarek, and 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton, the youngest male track Olympian since 1964.

Knighton has broken two of Usain Bolt’s youth track records.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Kenny Bednarek
Person
Noah Lyles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Track Records#Jamaican#American#The U S Track Field#Olympian#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Who is Noah Lyles? The American sprinter hoping for 200m glory in Tokyo

He is one of the fastest men on the planet, and has used his profile to show public support for Black Lives Matter. Following the murder of George Floyd last summer, Noah Lyles has been vocal about racial injustice in the United States.He even spoke out on social media, saying “it is disheartening to know that my people are being killed while I go out and win medals for them to try and make the US look good”.At races, the charismatic sprinter has worn a black glove on his hand as a tribute to US athletes John Carlos and...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

NBC Reveals Why Simone Biles Withdrew From Competition

Legendary United States gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Biles, arguably the greatest Olympic gymnast of all-time, exited the competition following just one event. She reportedly huddled with a trainer after landing a vault and then left the floor.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB's youngest Olympian Sky Brown suffered heart and lung lacerations, a broken left arm and hand and memory loss after a head-first fall in training... but she was back skateboarding within two months

Sky Brown will complete a remarkable recovery from a fractured skull when the skateboarder competes as Team GB's youngest Olympian in Tokyo. The 13-year-old also suffered lacerations to her heart and lungs, and a broken left arm and hand when she fell head-first from a 4.5-metre ramp while training in May last year.
Port Isabel, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Port Isabel’s Camacho signs with UIW Track and Field

PORT ISABEL (KVEO) – Port Isabel Track Star William Camacho signed his letter of intent to run track and field at the University of the Incarnate Word Wednesday afternoon. His numbers speak for themselves. In 30 total events competed in during the 2021 season, Camacho placed first in 17 of...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Video: Nasty Accident At The Olympics Is Going Viral

Video of an unfortunate accident during the skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan has gone viral on social media. Angelo Caro Narvaez, an Olympics skateboarder out of Peru, has gone viral on social media after suffering one of the most painful-looking injuries you’ll see. The 21-year-old Olympic...
SportsGolf Digest

Team USA softball just lost the gold medal on the craziest double play you’ll ever see

On Tuesday morning, Team USA’s run of so-close-yet-so-far results at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics continued. Following Katie Ledecky’s surprise silver in the Women's 400 Freestyle, and a Simone Biles-less runner-up finish to the ROC in the Women’s Team Gymnastics Final, the United States’ fortunes then turned to softball, where Team USA took the mound in the gold-medal game against Japan. Looking to avenge their gold-medal game loss to Japan back at the 2008 Olympics—the last time the sport appeared at the Olympics—the offensively challenged lineup hung around. In the bottom of the sixth inning, trailing 2-0 with runners on first and second and one out, Amanda Chidester stepped to the plate and fired a well-hit line-drive ... straight into one of the wildest double plays you will ever see.
SportsPosted by
Parade

How Much Do Team USA Athletes Earn For Winning Medals at the Olympics?

Hard work really does pay off! Especially if you are an Olympic Or Paralympic athlete. Through a USOC program called Operation Gold, Team USA athletes at the Olympics, Paralympic Games and world championships are financially compensated for earning medals. “These programs are designed to reduce the financial burdens of our...
Monroe Evening News

Huron's Anderson named Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Elizabeth Anderson waited for years to be a part of New Boston Huron's track and field team. In middle school, Anderson nearly became an early inductee to the squad. Having never lost a junior high race with times that already rivaled the Region's best, her coaches suggested that she should step up a level. But that idea was squashed by school administration.
SportsKWTX

Baylor Track & Field: Ford Appointed as Program’s Head Coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Ford has been promoted to become Baylor track & field’s head coach, Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to announce Coach Michael Ford as the next head coach of our legendary track and field program,” Rhoades...
SportsMyStateline.com

Hononegah’s Jacob Klink qualifies for Track & Field National Junior Olympics

Whether it’s on the Gridiron tossing defensive lineman to protect his quarterback, or on the track as a shotput and discus tosser, Hononegah junior Jacob Klink is exceptional at throwing weight. “I’m a very competitive person so having that during the offseason for football that’s the whole reason I started,...
Gainesville, FLWCJB

TV20 Sitdown: UF track and field and U.S. Olympic coach Mike Holloway (Parts One & Two)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Being able to lead one of the NCAA’s best programs is a thrill and a huge responsibility for any coach. For UF’s Mike Holloway, the success he’s enjoyed with the Gators has led to him being chosen to coach the U.S. men’s Olympic Team this summer in Tokyo. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with Holloway about his duties in Japan in parts one and two of a four-segment interview series.

Comments / 1

Community Policy