Ones to Watch: Noah Lyles, men’s track & field

NEW YORK — This year’s Olympic games will crown a new fastest man in the world. This is the first Olympics in quite a while without Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt, leaving the 100-meter and 200-meter races open for the taking.

American Noah Lyles would like to take that 200-meter crown. He’s one to watch in the upcoming games in Tokyo.

Lyles won the 200-meters at the U.S. Track & Field trials in June with a time of 19.7. That’s the best time in the world this season.

Off the track, Lyles is a Renaissance Man. In his home, he has an art room for his painting and drawing as well as a separate room for his Lego collection.

Still, he said his true art is on the track.

“I want to give them a show,” Lyles said. “And having the U.S. on makes you feel really strong. And you’re the best of the best. And as they say in the track world, if you make the U.S. team, you might have already gotten yourself a medal.”

Lyles will have some competition in the 200-meters from his own teammates.

Also qualifying for the team were Kenny Bednarek, and 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton, the youngest male track Olympian since 1964.

Knighton has broken two of Usain Bolt’s youth track records.

