The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be hosting its sixth annual T.E. Murdic Scholarship Prom Saturday at 6 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Franklin. The scholarship prom is the main fundraiser for the Tom E. Murdic Educational Scholarship, which was created in March 2015 by the African American Heritage Society to honor and support a high school senior in the Williamson County community in the form of a $1,000 educational scholarship toward their college education. The scholarship is named in memory of Franklin native and Thomas Murdic, who died March 6, 2015.