Insurance Marketplace Policygenius in Talks to Go Public Via SPAC

By Gillian Tan
Insurance Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolicygenius Inc., an online insurance marketplace, is in talks to go public through a merger with the blank-check company PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A valuation for the transaction hasn’t yet been finalized, one of the people said, and it’s possible talks...

www.insurancejournal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Norwest Venture Partners#Policygenius Inc#Kkr Co#Revolution Ventures#Susa Ventures#Axa Venture Partners#Massmutual Ventures#Transamerica Ventures#Sallie Krawcheck#Ellevest
