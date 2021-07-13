Cancel
Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek dog rescue undergoing repairs, canine surgery after weekend storms

By David Caltabiano
AZFamily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek dog rescue is undergoing repairs and treating an injury for one of their canines after weekend storms hammered their 6-acre property. "We rescue the dogs from the shelter euthanasia lists," said 2nd Chance Dog Rescue Founder Diana Czarnecki. Eleven sanctuary dogs endured powerful storms over the weekend. "I've been here 17 years. This is the worst it's ever been. We've never got hit like this before," said Czarnecki.

