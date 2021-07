TRUCKEE, Calif. — A business jet carrying an unknown amount of occupants crashed and burst into flames Monday afternoon in Truckee, officials said. The plane, a Bombardier CL 600 jet, crashed into a heavily wooded area near the Ponderosa Golf Course when the pilot was trying to land at the Truckee Tahoe Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft has the capacity to hold about 14 people and two crew members.