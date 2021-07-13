Cancel
Conservative group asks judge to halt Virginia Tech's anti-bias policies

By The Associated Press
Richmond.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG — A conservative group is asking a court to temporarily prohibit Virginia Tech from enforcing some of its policies against harassment and discrimination. The group, Speech First Inc., has already filed a lawsuit on behalf of three students against the school’s anti-bias policies, The Roanoke Times reported. Now the group wants a federal judge to temporarily prevent the school from enforcing the policies until he rules on the lawsuit.

Madison County, ALnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Conservative group sues UAH over campus speech policy

A conservative non-profit group is suing UAH and members of the University of Alabama system over the school’s campus speech policy, which the group says prevents students from “engaging in spontaneous expression and from promoting their events.”. Attorneys for Alliance Defending Freedom are representing a chapter of Young Americans for...
South Bend, INwbat.com

Lawyer appeals judge’s decision affirm IU’s vaccine policy

The lawyer for the eight students who sued Indiana University over it’s vaccination requirement has appealed a federal judges ruling on their request to block the mandate. The judge said in a South Bend courtroom on Monday that IU is justified in mandating that students be vaccinated for COVID in order to return to class in the fall. Attorney Jim Bopp says there are still unknowns about the vaccine — and he’s confident the U.S. Court of Appeals will agree that it should not be required. For now though — every IU student that plans to return in the fall must be vaccinated.
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

NAACP asks judge to block portions of Florida's anti-protest law

Plaintiffs challenging a new Florida law aimed at cracking down on disruptive protests are asking a federal judge to block portions of the statute from being enforced, arguing that the statute includes a “guilt-by-association” provision allowing police to “round up” peaceful demonstrators who haven’t done anything wrong. A coalition of...
CollegesPosted by
CNN

Federal judge upholds Indiana University's Covid-19 vaccination policy

(CNN) — A federal judge is upholding Indiana University's policy requiring students to receive Covid-19 vaccinations before returning to campus for the fall semester, after eight students filed a lawsuit claiming the schools vaccine policy was unconstitutional. Judge Damon Leichty denied the students' request for an injunction in a lengthy...
Huntington, WVCulpeper Star Exponent

Judge scraps order halting West Virginia needle exchange law

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has scrapped a temporary restraining order on West Virginia’s new law that tightens requirements on needle exchange programs. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers made the decision Thursday, a week after saying he would consider the argument by plaintiffs that the law is unconstitutional, The Herald-Dispatch reported.
Virginia StateWSET

Lawsuit over Virginia schools' transgender policies tossed by Lynchburg judge

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg judge dismissed two lawsuits against the Virginia Department of Education’s policies regarding transgender students. Conservative activists filed the lawsuits against the VDOE’s “Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools” earlier this year seeking to block the new policy. Judge...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Judge dismisses white students' lawsuit over UT's admissions policy

A federal judge in Austin has dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of white students who claimed the University of Texas did not give them a fair chance to apply for admission because of their race. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said the lawsuit was barred because it involved the...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

High Court Applies 'Substantial Disruption' Standard for Off-Campus Cyber Speech

About 50 years ago when students protesting the Vietnam War dominated the news, the U.S. Supreme Court balanced First Amendment rights belonging to students against in loco parentis responsibilities belonging to school officials. The court held that while students do not surrender their First Amendment rights at the schoolhouse gate, school officials may limit speech that would cause a “substantial disruption” on-campus. See Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School, 393 U.S. 503 (1969). In the following years, courts struggled to decide if and how the authority enunciated in Tinker applied to off-campus speech. Today, posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter complicate the matter, enabling off-campus speech to quickly and easily impact on-campus events. In Mahanoy v. B.L., 594 U.S. ___ (2021), the Supreme Court recently revisited and modernized the Tinker “substantial disruption” standard in the context of cyber speech, holding that schools have less authority to regulate off-campus versus on-campus speech. Importantly, the court considered the competing needs for schools to regulate disruptive speech while respecting the students’ First Amendment rights expressed over the internet.
POTUSPOLITICO

‘Sellout’: Anti-vax conservatives come for DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Covid crisis has wedged Gov. Ron DeSantis between two competing forces: public health experts who urge him to do more and anti-vaxxers who want him to do less. The Republican governor has come under attack from the medical community and Democrats as the Delta strain of Covid-19...
Petersburg, VAvirginiamercury.com

Jury awards damages to Black woman injured by Petersburg police officer, a secret algorithm transforming DNA analysis, Virginia Tech’s star soil judging team, and more headlines

Our daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. • “A jury in Petersburg has awarded $300,000 in damages to a Black woman who sued a police officer for excessive force and false arrest after she was forced face-down onto the pavement during a traffic stop.”—Associated Press. • A Fairfax...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Ken Plum: Rewriting the Constitution of Virginia

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The celebration of the fourth of July reminds us that not only did the colonies in America break free from the Mother Country in 1776, but they embarked on a course of independence that included written constitutions. While common law and precedent continued to play a role in their governance, their basic structure of government was detailed in a written document. Constitutions, however, are not static documents. They can be amended over time to reflect changes in society.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Law Firm Forces Rewrite of Social Security Attorneys’ Fee Rules

The Social Security Administration must change its procedures for paying attorneys’ fees in disability benefit disputes to allow payments to law firms and payments for work done by lawyers who later join the government, the First Circuit held. The administration’s requirement that attorneys’ fees be paid to individual attorneys and...
Advocacyarcamax.com

Dennis Anderson: Conservation groups and legislators alike mourn John Helland, driver of environment policy

It's unclear whether John Helland knew who Max Weber was or that Weber, a German sociologist who died in 1920, developed the first modern theory of bureaucracies. Weber argued that bureaucracies are the most efficient way to organize human activity, and Helland, who spent nearly four decades laboring in Minnesota's Capitol, likely would concede if asked that his career had been that of a bureaucrat, and proudly so.

