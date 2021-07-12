Volvo Trucks to restart Virginia factory as strike continues
Volvo Trucks North America says some striking workers crossed picket lines at a southwestern Virginia factory on Monday as the company plans to restart production. Spokesman John Mies would not say how many United Auto Workers members went inside the factory in Dublin, near Roanoke. But he said in an email that it will take a few days to get assembly lines back up and running at the plant, which employs 2,900 UAW workers.richmond.com
Comments / 0