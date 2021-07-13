Cancel
Never Too Late: Another Twins Player Added To All-Star Team

By Luke Lonien
 14 days ago
Despite it being less than 24 hours before the first pitch to the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver, one Minnesota Twins player got the call to join the festivities. Taylor Rogers has been one of the lone bright spots in the Twins bullpen in the first half of the season, and after a couple of players were deemed 'inactive' Rogers and one other player got the call to head to Coors Field to join the AL team. It is his first career All-Star selection.

ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
