Shreveport, LA

Shreveport first responders undergoing crisis intervention training

By Brandy Campbell
KTBS
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department and Fire Department leaders detailed the 40 hour mental health training that some first responders have completed so far. During a news conference on Monday's press conference how the training was part of the city's #SaferShreveport campaign. The goal is to prepare first responders to handle situations with people who are undergoing a mental health crisis.

