For Now, Rains Bring More Stability To Hermosillo’s Water Supply

By Murphy Woodhouse
Fronteras Desk
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteady monsoon rains have lowered fears of an impending water crisis in the Sonoran capital Hermosillo - at least for now. Just a few weeks ago, city officials were warning that the El Novillo Reservoir — the source for roughly a third of the city’s water — could drop so low that it would become impossible to continue drawing water from it. But since then, the state has been regularly pounded by monsoon rains.

