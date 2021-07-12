For Now, Rains Bring More Stability To Hermosillo’s Water Supply

Water is one of the most valuable resources Florida vegetable and specialty crop producers utilize every season. But that doesn’t mean there’s an endless supply. “I think it is easy for us to forget it is a finite resource and there are limits. It’s easy for us to forget because we just got five inches of rain at my house from (Tropical Storm) Elsa. The week before that, we got eight inches across the week,” said Michael Dukes, irrigation professor and director of the University of Florida/IFAS Center for Land Use Efficiency. “That makes it easy for us to look out and say, ‘There’s too much water. It’s everywhere.’”