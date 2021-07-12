For Now, Rains Bring More Stability To Hermosillo’s Water Supply
Steady monsoon rains have lowered fears of an impending water crisis in the Sonoran capital Hermosillo - at least for now. Just a few weeks ago, city officials were warning that the El Novillo Reservoir — the source for roughly a third of the city’s water — could drop so low that it would become impossible to continue drawing water from it. But since then, the state has been regularly pounded by monsoon rains.fronterasdesk.org
