Mexico’s President Offers Support To Cuban Government Amid Protests

For a second night in a row, Cuban residents took the streets to protest against what demonstrators say are unlivable conditions, with a lack of access to basic food and medicine. Experts believe Cuba is experiencing the worst economic crisis in decades as a result of the pandemic. Now local leaders have ramped up the police presence and cut off internet access in attempts to stop the protests. Professor of History and Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University and author of the upcoming book 'Cuba: An American History' Ada Ferrer joined Cheddar News for more.