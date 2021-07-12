Mexico’s President Offers Support To Cuban Government Amid Protests
Mexico’s president has offered assistance to the Cuban government, which is facing major protests. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, or AMLO as he is widely known, made those comments Monday morning, the day after thousands took to the streets in Cuba in protests seen as among the largest in years. Shortages of food and medicine, worsened by the pandemic, were among the central grievances of protesters, according to reporting in the New York Times.fronterasdesk.org
