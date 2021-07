According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global luxury furniture market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global luxury furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Luxury furniture refers to the movable pieces of furniture made and designed with expert craftsmanship, high-quality material, and zero margins for error. Luxury furniture enhances the interior aesthetic value of residential and commercial establishments, such as hotels, offices, restaurants, and other outdoor and indoor spaces.