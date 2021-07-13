WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Noontime catalytic-converter theft; abandoned bicycle

CATALYTIC CONVERTER STOLEN ON THE STREET: Jeff saw it happen:. I witnessed a catalytic converter theft on Alki this afternoon. At approximately 12:00 PM, I was jogging down the hill at California Way SW leading to Harbor Ave SW (near Marination Ma Kai) when I saw a man underneath a parked silver Toyota Prius. Another man was standing next to the car. They were both white, in their late 20s or early 30s, and wearing backward baseball caps and undershirts. A woman in a parked silver Nissan Pathfinder without rear or front plates was looking back from the driver’s seat at the 2 men. After a few seconds, they had retrieved the Prius’s catalytic converter and ran toward the parked SUV, and then all 3 drove off. I took a picture of the Nissan and attached it.