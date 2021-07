MADAWASKA, Maine — The Aroostook County government is banding together with local towns to hire someone to manage the incoming $13 million in American Rescue Plan funds. While there’s a long list of county and municipal projects that could use the money, the extensive restrictions on the funds, especially at the county level, have led officials to decide they need a set of eyes solely dedicated to compliance. If an ARP-funded project breaks the restrictions, that money could be revoked in the future — a cost the region may be unable to afford.