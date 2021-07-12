Cancel
I Am Once Again Asking Level-5 & Sony To Make a Dark Cloud 3

By Ed McGlone
Twinfinite
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, developer Level-5 further hinted at their upcoming new JRPG game. They opened up a developer recruitment page and shared a new piece of concept art. It’s likely the same new game that they teased late last year. Level-5 will often refer to unannounced projects, getting fans speculating as to what their new game will be. For fans of Level-5 going back to the PS2-era, there’s perhaps no other series that comes up more whenever Level-5 is brought up than a hypothetical Dark Cloud 3.

