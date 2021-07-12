I Am Once Again Asking Level-5 & Sony To Make a Dark Cloud 3

Developer: Nintendo | Publisher: Nintendo | Genre: Action, Adventure | Platform: Nintendo Switch | Reviewed on: Nintendo Switch. Since it was first released on the Nintendo Wii to celebrate its franchise’s 25th anniversary, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has been lifted up with sky-high adoration and taken down with grounded criticism. Developed with the goal of perfecting the traditional Zelda formula and refining its combat with the power of the Wii’s motion controls, it debuted to fawning reviews and record-setting sales. However, it was not long before its reputation began to take a nosedive as fans levied harsh yet valid criticisms at the title: its strictly linear structure alienated players used to more open-ended adventures, its never-ending tutorials tested players’ patience, and even its signature motion controls could feel more irritating than immersive.