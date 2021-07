An opinion piece from 9To5Mac has inspired an intriguing tip from a well-known Apple leaker. The original article detailed the history of the 12-inch MacBook and opined how well a newer device (potentially a 12-inch MacBook Air) with Apple Silicon could do in the market. While this particular Apple laptop, which was also known as the Retina MacBook and New MacBook, was discontinued in July 2019, it seems there could be a renaissance planned for the compact and mobile-friendly subnotebook. LeaksApplePro states “Fun fact: Apple is working on this” in regard to an Apple Silicon 12-inch MacBook, although there is something of a caveat in terms of its potential release.