The World Peace Council (CMP) expresses serious concern over the recent imperialist plan well-orchestrated and paid to create chaos and disorder in Cuba, using as a pretext the severe shortage of imported goods and other first-need goods as well as cuts of Electricity, facts that have largely its root causes in the almost sixty (60) years of criminal embargo imposed by the US on Cuba. Particularly during the last period and in conditions of the global health pandemic, Cuba is being prevented through new and additional measures and sanctions for the purchase and import of medicines and raw materials for medicines as well as hospital technical inputs.