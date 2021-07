Chernobylite, the upcoming sci-fi survival horror RPG set in the 3D-scanned environment of Chernobyl, is set to launch on PC later this month, and so it’s no surprise that publisher All in! Games and development studio The Farm 51 are taking steps to ready players for the occasion. This week, a new lore-centric trailer offers some backstory on main protagonist Igor’s interactions with the Black Stalker, while a new update to the Early Access version of the game makes an extensive list of changes and tweaks.