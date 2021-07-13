Prep report: Central DeWitt falls in semifinal

DeWitt Central’s pitcher Paige Owens starts her delivery during the first game against Clinton High School, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.(Photo / Roy Dabner) Roy Dabner

SOFTBALL

Clear Creek-Amana 11, Central DeWitt 1

The Sabers fell in a Class 4A Region 8 Semifinal Monday night at Oxford, Iowa, ending the team’s season.

BASEBALL

North Linn 6, Prince of Peace 0

The Irish (3-15) fell to the Lynx in a Class 1A District Quarterfinal Saturday at Coggon, Iowa, ending Prince of Peace’s season.

Jeremiah Wauford and Kyle Sager each had a hit for the Irish. Wauford had a stolen base.

Kyler Wallace pitched 2 2/3 innings with two hits and two strike outs. Wauford took the loss, pitching 3 1/3 innings with three hits, six runs (three earned), three walks and one strikeout.

Easton Valley 3, Midland 0

The River Hawks (18-10) defeated the Eagles (8-13) in a Class 1A District Quarterfinal Saturday at Delhi, Iowa.

Austin Franzen, Porter Fuegen and Ayden Huling each had an RBI. Collecting hits for Easton Valley were: Franzen (2-for-3, triple), Brig Bormann (1-for-3), Carson Fuegen (1-for-3), Porter Fuegen (1-for-2) and Huling (1-for-3, walk). Porter and Carson Fuegen both had a stolen base.

Franzen got the complete-game shut out on the mound with three hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

Easton Valley moves on the face Maquoketa Valley (20-7) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Maquoketa Valley. The Wildcats defeated East Buchanan 4-1 in their quarterfinal game.

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt 5, Xavier 4

Before their loss Monday, the Sabers (12-25) upset the Saints (22-18) in a Class 4A Region 8 Semifinal Saturday at DeWitt.

Drew Anderson led the Sabers with two RBIs while Morgan Machovec, Talbot Kinney and Paige Owens each had one. Collecting hits for the Sabers were: Machovec (3-for-4), Megan Clark (2-for-3, two doubles), Ava Morris (1-for-4), Kinney (1-for-3, walk), Owens (1-for-3) and Anderson (1-for-3). Scoring runs were Machovec (2), Kinney, Owens and Clark. Machovec had three stolen bases.

Owens pitched a complete game with nine hits, four runs (three earned), six walks and one strikeout.