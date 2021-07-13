Cancel
Prep report: Central DeWitt falls in semifinal

By Herald Staff
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 14 days ago
DeWitt Central’s pitcher Paige Owens starts her delivery during the first game against Clinton High School, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.(Photo / Roy Dabner) Roy Dabner

SOFTBALL

Clear Creek-Amana 11, Central DeWitt 1

The Sabers fell in a Class 4A Region 8 Semifinal Monday night at Oxford, Iowa, ending the team’s season.

BASEBALL

North Linn 6, Prince of Peace 0

The Irish (3-15) fell to the Lynx in a Class 1A District Quarterfinal Saturday at Coggon, Iowa, ending Prince of Peace’s season.

Jeremiah Wauford and Kyle Sager each had a hit for the Irish. Wauford had a stolen base.

Kyler Wallace pitched 2 2/3 innings with two hits and two strike outs. Wauford took the loss, pitching 3 1/3 innings with three hits, six runs (three earned), three walks and one strikeout.

Easton Valley 3, Midland 0

The River Hawks (18-10) defeated the Eagles (8-13) in a Class 1A District Quarterfinal Saturday at Delhi, Iowa.

Austin Franzen, Porter Fuegen and Ayden Huling each had an RBI. Collecting hits for Easton Valley were: Franzen (2-for-3, triple), Brig Bormann (1-for-3), Carson Fuegen (1-for-3), Porter Fuegen (1-for-2) and Huling (1-for-3, walk). Porter and Carson Fuegen both had a stolen base.

Franzen got the complete-game shut out on the mound with three hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

Easton Valley moves on the face Maquoketa Valley (20-7) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Maquoketa Valley. The Wildcats defeated East Buchanan 4-1 in their quarterfinal game.

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt 5, Xavier 4

Before their loss Monday, the Sabers (12-25) upset the Saints (22-18) in a Class 4A Region 8 Semifinal Saturday at DeWitt.

Drew Anderson led the Sabers with two RBIs while Morgan Machovec, Talbot Kinney and Paige Owens each had one. Collecting hits for the Sabers were: Machovec (3-for-4), Megan Clark (2-for-3, two doubles), Ava Morris (1-for-4), Kinney (1-for-3, walk), Owens (1-for-3) and Anderson (1-for-3). Scoring runs were Machovec (2), Kinney, Owens and Clark. Machovec had three stolen bases.

Owens pitched a complete game with nine hits, four runs (three earned), six walks and one strikeout.

