Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Council Votes to Call South Lake Project up For Review

By ANDRÉ COLEMAN, Managing Editor
pasadenanow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Lake Avenue building project that received a court-ordered appeals hearing was unanimously called up for review by the City Council on Monday. Last month, the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) voted to overturn a zoning administrator’s determination on a 87-unit mixed-use project on South Lake Avenue after the zoning administrator ruled that concessions could only be used for development standards, like building height.

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lake#Affordable Housing#The City Council#Dc Properties#Pasadena Heritage#Sdbl#Pasadena Now#Superior Court#Design Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy