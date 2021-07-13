Council Votes to Call South Lake Project up For Review
A South Lake Avenue building project that received a court-ordered appeals hearing was unanimously called up for review by the City Council on Monday. Last month, the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) voted to overturn a zoning administrator’s determination on a 87-unit mixed-use project on South Lake Avenue after the zoning administrator ruled that concessions could only be used for development standards, like building height.www.pasadenanow.com
