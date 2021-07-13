Cancel
Bellevue, IA

Jimmy Weispfenning throws no-hitter; Northeast advances

By Beau Troutman btroutman@clintonherald.com
Northeast High School’s Cade Hughes is tagged attempting to steal third, by Kaleb Whaley of Maquoketa, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Roy Dabner

Northeast sophomore pitcher Jimmy Weispfenning owes left fielder Caleb Gruhn a Coke.

Gruhn made the final out on a fly ball to left field Saturday, completing Weispfenning’s no-hitter over Bellevue in a 4-0 win Saturday at Anamosa Middle School.

“I had it in my mind that I had a no-hitter going into the last inning,” Weispfenning said. “The last batter hit a fly ball to left field, and I was just watching it, knowing that it was going to get caught and be a great end to the game.”

Weispfenning threw seven scoreless innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

“It was great,” Weispfenning said. “I went out there and threw strikes like I was supposed to. Our defense was huge that game — we made great plays. They put the ball in play and we were able to get the outs, and then it turned out with that no-hitter, so it was pretty amazing.”

The win over the Comets in a Class 2A Substate 5, District 9 Quarterfinal pits the Rebels up against Beckman Catholic in a semifinal game Tuesday at Dyersville, Iowa.

Against Bellevue, Cade Hughes, Kael Parson, Clayton Meyermann and Alijah Dopson each had an RBI, giving Weispfenning the run support he needed to seal the no-hitter.

The win is Northeast’s fourth in a row, and the team’s third shut out in a row. The Rebels now turn their attention to the Trailblazers, who sit at 18-14 and had a first-round bye.

The Rebels will have junior Cade Hughes on the mound, who sports the top earned-run average in Class 2A (0.31).

Weispfenning said the team has a lot of confidence right now.

“We have a lot of momentum going into this game,” Weispfenning said. “That will help us push through and we’re just hoping to get the job done.”

