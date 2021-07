NESPELEM - Firefighters have made more progress on the 35,591-acre Chuweah Creek fire burning just east of Nespelem. According to GIS Satellite mapping, the fire has far fewer hot spots than it did last week. An official status report on InciWeb states that the fire is most active on its north end; it’s expected that the fire will grow to the north by about an 1/8 mile over the next 24 hours.