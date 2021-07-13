Cancel
Fire Weather Watch issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR TUESDAY FOR DRY LIGHTNING, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 304...305...307.. AND 308 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304, 305, 307, AND 308 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 304, 305, 307 and 308. * WIND...southwest to west winds of 15 to 20 MPH sustained with gusts up to 25-30 MPH. Stronger gusts expected with downburst winds from thunderstorms. * HUMIDITY...13 to 16 percent * HAINES...5 to 6 * THUNDERSTORMS...Dry thunderstorms possible mainly between 11AM-4PM. Chances for wetting rain thunderstorms increase later in the afternoon to evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

