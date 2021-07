One of the single most effective ways to become more resilient as an organization today is to reduce the number of manual touchpoints behind the scenes and replace them with automated processes and workflows. The fact of the matter is, the more manual touchpoints that an organization has, the greater the risk for human error; and the slower your response times are to critical incidents. A 2016 survey conducted by The Enterprise Strategy Group stated that 91 percent of companies said that the time and effort required for manual processes limits their ability to effectively respond to incidents. This becomes even more worrying when we learn that as of 2020, 77% of organizations still do not have an incident response plan in place.