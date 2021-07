Malaysia is neither one of the largest nor most underbanked markets in Southeast Asia, but it still has generated intense interest from would-be digital banks. As the application period for digital banking licenses closed June 30, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Malaysia’s central bank, received 29 applications for a maximum of just five licenses. The applicants are an eclectic bunch: everything from major platform companies and an airline to conglomerates and state governments. Incumbent lenders, private-equity firms and fintechs have also applied.