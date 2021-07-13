PA Advocacy Intern, Fall 2021, Challah for Hunger – Jul 30

Challah for Hunger is a national nonprofit that trains thousands of young people to combat hunger in their communities and on their college campuses. Since 2004, we have grown from one chapter to more than 100 college and community based chapters in 30 states. In 2016, we launched the Campus Hunger Project to focus our efforts on supporting one of the hidden populations facing food insecurity: college students. Researchers estimate 39% of students at four-year universities and half of community college students don’t have regular access to nutritious food. The impacts of COVID-19 have only exacerbated the issue, with 3 out of 5 college students facing basic needs insecurity (food and housing) since campus closures.