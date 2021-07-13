Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Plane towed off SLC Airport runway after 'potential maintenance issue' while landing

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Connection flight operated by SkyWest may have experienced some problems as it landed in Salt Lake City Monday evening.

A Delta spokesperson said flight 4262 was towed to the gate after it arrived at the SLC International Airport.

WATCH: SLC Fire unveils new airport firefighting truck

Delta told FOX 13 the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution following indications of a potential maintenance issue during landing."

No further details were provided on what the potential issues were.

READ: 4 people injured after turbulence during flight from Chicago to SLC

According to FlightAware , the airplane came from Durango, Colorado and landed on time in SLC around 7:40 p.m.

"The safety of our customers and crew remains Delta's top priority," the spokesperson added.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

