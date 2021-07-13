Cancel
Spotlight Exclusive: Introducing the Solutions Story Tracker

phennd.org
 14 days ago

As part of our partnership with Solutions Journalism Network, Spotlight is pleased to introduce The Solutions Story Tracker, which features weekly audio clips of new stories centered around economic mobility. Each segment offers story highlights or a brief interview with the journalist behind the story. Listen here. Stay Current in...

Virtual Training: Minimize Risk & Maximize Engagement – Aug 4

MENTOR Independence Region is offering a free virtual training Minimize Risk & Maximize Engagement on August 4, 12PM-1PM EST for mentoring program staff to understand the importance of documenting support conversations and have tools to build their own standards of practice for high quality documentation. In this virtual training participants...
Businessleicarumors.com

Leica UK introduced Leica Lab: an exclusive learning experience through the Leica Akademie

Leica UK introduced Leica Lab – an exclusive learning experience through the Leica Akademie:. Leica is proud to introduce the Leica Lab programme, an exclusive learning experience through the Leica Akademie with a focus on creative strategies for building a photographic narrative. Each lab is an intensive four-week learning experience, taught both online and in-person, by industry experts with backgrounds in commissioning, shooting, editing and curating work.
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

Momentum Telecom Wins 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award For Best International Internet Solution

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom was recently presented the 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award for Best International Internet Solution from ChannelVision Magazine. Momentum was highlighted for its International Internet offering for businesses which offers a multitude of connectivity options, no matter their location across the globe. Momentum customers...
Columbus, OHcolumbus.org

Member Spotlight: irth Solutions

The Columbus Chamber provides connections, resources and solutions that help small businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises grow Central Ohio's economy. Provide us with a brief summary of your business’ services. Our cloud-based solutions, including our flagship 811 ticket management system, improve resiliency, reliability, and safety of critical infrastructure for utilities,...
Pennsylvania Statephennd.org

Data Associate, Pennsylvania Voice

Pennsylvania Voice is looking to hire a Data Associate. The role will primarily work within the Civic Engagement department and report to the Data & Targeting Manager (that’s me). The position is full time, permanent, WFH flexible. The Data Associate will work within the Civic Engagement Department to ensure effective...
Chicago, ILpraisedc.com

Artist Spotlight: Introducing Brand New Music From Vashawn Mitchell

It’s Thursday and Thursday’s are for an “Artist Spotlight. So today we shine the spotlight on Vashawn Mitchell!. Mitchell began working with mentor Lonnie Hunter at St. Mark Baptist Church in Chicago. At age 20. Mitchell’s musical potential was noticed by Bishop Larry Trotter and he was hired as the Minister of Music at Chicago’s Sweet Holy Spirit Church.
Technologymartechseries.com

Kadro Solutions Introduces Accelerated Website Development Services For Adobe Commerce

Kadro Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Accelerated Website Development Services for developing Adobe Commerce eCommerce sites. These new services focus on the merchant achieving a rapid time-to-market for the development and implementation of powerful, feature-rich, B2B and B2C Commerce solutions using the industry-leading Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source platforms.
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

Impact100 Founders Fellowship Program – Jul 31

Kicking off its 8th year, Impact100’s Founders Fellowship program is intended to encourage young women to learn about philanthropy and the critical issues that affect the Philadelphia region, and to participate in the work of a collective giving grantmaking organization. Preference will be given to applicants who do not have the financial resources to independently join Impact100 Philadelphia.
Technologyaithority.com

Vocera Introduces New Cloud-Based Clinical Communication And Collaboration Solution

Vocera Edge maximizes EHR investments and empowers mobile clinicians. Vocera Communications, Inc. a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, introduced its new cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones called Vocera Edge. Designed for the cloud, Vocera Edge enables healthcare systems to get the most out of their electronic health record (EHR) investments, while empowering nurses, physicians, and other care team members by delivering meaningful information at the point of care. The software as a service (SaaS) solution enables Vocera to extend its market reach, broaden physician use cases and adoption, and deepen EHR integrations to support patient-centric workflows.
Politicsaithority.com

Document Crunch and AGC New York State Partner to Create An Exclusive And Unique Solution For AGC NYS Members

Document Crunch™ has announced their collaboration with AGC New York State Chapter (AGC NYS) to allow AGC NYS members to access an exclusive Project Team Cheat Sheet that uses artificial intelligence to identify and explain key contracting issues to AGC NYS members who upload contracts to this proprietary platform. Document Crunch’s specialized artificial intelligence technology allows project teams to manage their projects more effectively by providing helpful hints and best practices on common issues pertaining to the execution and administration of the project. AGC NYS will provide its own insights/explanations to the tool that the parties are developing together.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Splitgate Expands Beta, Full Release Pushed to August

1047 Games, developers of Splitgate, have had quite the ride the past few weeks. After quietly entering beta on July 13th, two million players have since downloaded the beta with up to 75,000 playing concurrently. Obviously for a small team of four, this has been quite the challenge. Today, the...
IndustryLodging

Industry Establishes Arne Sorenson Social Impact Leadership Award

LOS ANGELES—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation, and The BHN Group announced a new award to recognize and honor the transformational leadership of industry icon, Arne Sorenson, former president & CEO of Marriott International who died earlier this year. The Arne Sorenson Social...
Politicsindiana105.com

Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Ivy Tech Team Up with Amazon Web Services to Provide Tech Skills Training

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Ivy Tech Community College have teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to allow access to cloud computing education courses and certifications in high schools and community colleges across the state. The initiative announced Monday seeks to train, upskill, and certify at least 5,000 Hoosiers over the next two years to qualify for cloud computing jobs in their local communities.In support of this initiative, AWS has committed to provide education institutions with free professional development, technical training, and a select number of certification exams for educators who will begin teaching cloud computing courses to their students starting next fall. AWS education programs provide education institutions with ready-to-teach, cloud computing curriculum that prepares students for in-demand cloud jobs and industry-recognized AWS Certifications. Education institutions across the state are invited to participate in AWS education programs, including high school, career and technical education sites, community colleges, and universities.
