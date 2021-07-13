Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

13th Annual (Virtual) Beer Summit on Racism – Jul 28

 14 days ago

The Beer Summit is an annual Global Citizen event marking the anniversary of the 2009 arrest of Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates on his own front porch by Cambridge Police sergeant James Crowley, followed by the Beer Summit hosted at the White House by President Obama. At the same time in 2009 in Philadelphia, Global Citizen organized its first annual Beer Summit for concerned citizens to meet and discuss race relations in our city and throughout America.

