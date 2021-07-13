Cancel
Two-Part Virtual Training: The Essentials: A Curriculum for People Who Mentor Black Youth – Jul 27&29

phennd.org
 14 days ago

Move beyond cultural competence towards an integration of critical consciousness. Build their capacity to meet their mentees “where they are” and help mentees embrace and engage existing social capital. Learn skills and tools to embrace and impart a critical consciousness model into their mentoring approach. Stay Current in Philly's Higher...

phennd.org

Career Development & Advicephennd.org

Virtual Training: Minimize Risk & Maximize Engagement – Aug 4

MENTOR Independence Region is offering a free virtual training Minimize Risk & Maximize Engagement on August 4, 12PM-1PM EST for mentoring program staff to understand the importance of documenting support conversations and have tools to build their own standards of practice for high quality documentation. In this virtual training participants...
Societymassachusettsnewswire.com

2021 UN World Youth Skills Day: Free Online Courses in 18 Languages Can Help Mentors Equip Youth for Success

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — For UN World Youth Skills Day, celebrated July 15, the Church of Scientology International provides skills training resources for mentors, nonprofits and community programs to help youth improve their ability to learn new skills and survive in today’s competitive and challenging world. These are available free of charge on the Scientology website at Scientology.org/courses.
Career Development & Advicephennd.org

Spotlight Exclusive: Introducing the Solutions Story Tracker

As part of our partnership with Solutions Journalism Network, Spotlight is pleased to introduce The Solutions Story Tracker, which features weekly audio clips of new stories centered around economic mobility. Each segment offers story highlights or a brief interview with the journalist behind the story. Listen here. Stay Current in...
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

Part-Time Driver/Youth Mentor, Students Run Philly Style – Aug 2

Students Run Philly Style (SRPS) is a 501(c)3 with a mission to transform lives through mentorship and long-distance running. Since 2004, Students Run Philly Style has supported youth in 6th – 12th grade as they train with mentors to meet an often unimaginable challenge: running a long-distance race. MileUp is...
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

Virtual COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteer Training – Jul 28

PA Health Access Network (PHAN) is excited to be conducting outreach to help connect Philadelphia residents with a COVID-19 vaccine. We need you to help get Philadelphians vaccinated!. Are you interested in being a vaccine champion and joining the fight to get Philadelphians vaccinated? Join us for a volunteer training,...
phennd.org

New Report: Service Years and Bridging

After months of data analysis and a landscape scan of service year programs, Service Year Alliance is excited to share our new report, Service Years and Bridging. This report contains findings based on our conversations with dozens of service year programs, state service commissions, service year alums, and philanthropic stakeholders dedicated to the development of service year corps members into civic leaders. In the report, you will find recommendations from Service Year Alliance for how to ensure that service years are a strategy for fueling civic renewal. Our hope is that our findings and the data we collected during this scan will contribute to the civic health of communities across the country and globally, and will paint a clear picture of the role service years play in bridging divides in America.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Part Two: How to Become a Real Estate Mentor

Editor’s Note: This is the second article in a two-part series. To read part one, click here . Consider your first months as a real estate agent. Can you remember wondering how to put all the information learned in your real estate licensing course into action? Or how to assimilate to different documents, technology and policies of a new brokerage. Yet even further, how will this business translate to a sustainable, full-time, income-producing career?
AdvocacyRepublic

Thrive Alliance offers virtual training

Thrive Alliance will offer a virtual information session from 10 to 11 a.m. July 22 for those interested in becoming "Dementia Friends." Thrive Alliance is leading an effort to create dementia-friendly communities across south central Indiana. The session will be led by Shelby Eggars. There is no charge but registration...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

New Orleans Youth to Present Action Steps to Implement a New Vision for the City’s Young People During ‘Youth Master Plan’ Virtual Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As part of the Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families (OYF), New Orleans Children and Youth Planning Board (CYPB), and New Orleans Youth Alliance (NOYA) facilitation of the city’s first-ever Youth Master Plan, young people from across New Orleans and sector leaders will gather to present implementation action steps to address youth issues planned for the next two years, as part of the second phase in the Youth Master Plan. The Youth Master Plan, which was signed as an Executive Order on July 13, will serve as a 10-year, comprehensive roadmap for creating a positive youth development-focused, results-oriented New Orleans.
Saint Petersburg, FLphennd.org

Call for Proposals: ACAD Annual Meeting – Inclusive Leadership in the New Normal – Aug 9

ACAD is now accepting proposals for our 78th Annual Meeting being held February 23-25, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The COVID pandemic simultaneously accelerated trends in higher education and sharpened awareness of disparities among those who study, work, and lead at colleges and universities. At the same time, our institutions engaged racial justice and antiracism with new urgency in the wake of the death of George Floyd and others. Addressing the fiscal, demographic, and other fault lines revealed by the pandemic must draw on the principles of inclusion and equity. Academic leaders face the challenge of helping their institutions move forward into a “new normal” that cannot be simply a return to previous outlooks and approaches. Leaders must develop in themselves and others the capacity to thrive in new circumstances that present as many opportunities as they do challenges.
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Students can learn from mentors about the arts at last two Youth for Change summits

The new local arts program Youth for Change has its final summits of the summer coming up this month. The 3rd and 4th summits will be held this Saturday, July 17th and next Saturday, July 24th. This weekend's summit will feature mentors in vocal performance, spoken word, and culinary arts. Next weekend will host a stage performance mentor and a chance for students to showcase their creative talents.
Carnegie, PAphennd.org

Feedback Request: Carnegie Community Engagement Classification

We invite you to share your feedback related to the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification. All U.S. campuses that were classified or re-classified in the 2020 cycle are invited to provide feedback on the application framework to inform revisions for the 2024 Cycle. You can provide feedback through an online survey...
Americasdiscoverestevan.com

Seniors Income Plan Benefits Increase

The provincial government increased the maximum monthly benefit for the Seniors Income Plan this month. It was also announced the maximum benefit for the program will be increased by $30 a year for the next two years. The maximum monthly benefit is going from $270 to $300 a month for...
Pennsylvania Statephennd.org

Data Associate, Pennsylvania Voice

Pennsylvania Voice is looking to hire a Data Associate. The role will primarily work within the Civic Engagement department and report to the Data & Targeting Manager (that’s me). The position is full time, permanent, WFH flexible. The Data Associate will work within the Civic Engagement Department to ensure effective...
KidsGrand Island Independent

Being a mentor inspires youths to reach their full potential

Growing up, I received encouragement from my family, school teachers and the other adults in my life. Their affirmations helped me to pursue my passions and realize my potential. Now that I am older, I’m so, so glad I decided one way to pay it back was by becoming a TeamMates mentor. My mentee is a gem. I’m grateful for the experience — it’s a gift.
Tempe, AZwranglernews.com

Virtual volunteers mentor schoolkids to improved reading and life skills

Nearly 90 elementary students in Tempe boosted their reading skills this school year thanks to the work of dedicated volunteers, who shifted to virtual tutoring from in-person sessions in order to continue serving children in need of extra help. Tempe’s AARP Foundation Experience Corps program, part of AARP’s national program,...
Books & Literaturephennd.org

New Book: Making Liberal Education Inclusive

Making Liberal Education Inclusive: The Roots and Reach of the LEAP Framework for College Learning, by Carol Geary Schneider. From 2005 to 2018, American Association of Colleges & Universities (AAC&U) led a national public advocacy and campus-action initiative to champion the importance of a liberal education for individual students and for a nation dependent on economic creativity and democratic vitality. At the heart of the initiative—titled Liberal Education and America’s Promise, or LEAP—was a distinctive framework for college-level learning that includes a set of broad learning outcomes, high-impact educational practices, and authentic forms of assessment. This new book tells the LEAP story and situates it within the broader context of AAC&U’s work over the two previous decades to break down the dividing lines between a “true” liberal arts education and career-related fields, integrally connect liberal learning with the wider world, and combine liberal education with inclusive excellence and equity.
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

Impact100 Founders Fellowship Program – Jul 31

Kicking off its 8th year, Impact100’s Founders Fellowship program is intended to encourage young women to learn about philanthropy and the critical issues that affect the Philadelphia region, and to participate in the work of a collective giving grantmaking organization. Preference will be given to applicants who do not have the financial resources to independently join Impact100 Philadelphia.
Immigrationphennd.org

Sociological Research Grants for community-led academic projects – Aug 16

Sociological Initiatives Foundation Invites Applications for Sociological Research. The Sociological Initiatives Foundation supports social change by linking research to social action. The foundation aims to foster social change by funding projects that reflect a partnership between academia and community-based organizations that work to create a more just and equitable society by defending and protecting people against powerful political, economic, and other interests that undermine and impede the eradication of social injustices and discrimination.
Collegesredlakenationnews.com

The Native American Journalists Association selects six fellows for virtual curriculum

NORMAN, Okla. – The Native American Journalists Association has selected six students, including three returning fellows, for the Native American Journalism Fellowship (NAJF) class of 2021. With the cancellation of NAJA’s national convention due to COVID-19, the 2021 class will participate in a virtual curriculum with selected veteran mentors. This...

