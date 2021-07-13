Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

Call for Proposals: ACAD Annual Meeting – Inclusive Leadership in the New Normal – Aug 9

phennd.org
 14 days ago

ACAD is now accepting proposals for our 78th Annual Meeting being held February 23-25, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The COVID pandemic simultaneously accelerated trends in higher education and sharpened awareness of disparities among those who study, work, and lead at colleges and universities. At the same time, our institutions engaged racial justice and antiracism with new urgency in the wake of the death of George Floyd and others. Addressing the fiscal, demographic, and other fault lines revealed by the pandemic must draw on the principles of inclusion and equity. Academic leaders face the challenge of helping their institutions move forward into a “new normal” that cannot be simply a return to previous outlooks and approaches. Leaders must develop in themselves and others the capacity to thrive in new circumstances that present as many opportunities as they do challenges.

phennd.org

