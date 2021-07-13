Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-China Jan-June crude imports fall, first H1 drop since 2013

By Muyu Xu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

(Adds quote, milestone for H1 decline)

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports in the first half fell 3% over a year earlier, the first contraction for the period since 2013, as an import quota shortage, refinery maintenance and rising global prices curbed buying.

Imports totalled 40.14 million tonnes last month, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday, equivalent to 9.77 million barrels per day (bpd).

That compared with 9.65 million bpd in May and a record 12.9 million bpd in June 2020 when refiners snapped up cheap oil to supply a Chinese market fast recovering from the coronavirus.

For the first half of 2021, imports into the world’s top crude oil importer totalled 260.66 million tonnes, 3% lower than a year earlier.

Bumper purchases led by independent refineries bolstered imports in the first quarter, which grew 9.5% over the same period of 2020.

However, imports slowed drastically in the second quarter as inventories climbed and refining margins were squeezed amid steadily rising global oil prices and a flood of imports of blending fuels such as light cycle oil that slipped into the diesel pool.

Independent refiners also faced tighter import quotas as the government stepped up scrutiny into crude oil imports by state and private refiners in an effort to tame a surplus in refining capacity and to curb emissions.

“The crackdowns on teapot crude quota trading and the non-compliant crude supply by national oil companies to teapots really hit the crude imports in June,” said Seng Yick Tee, senior director at consultancy SIA Energy.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Refining#Refineries#H1#Beijing Singapore#Chinese#Sia Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
EconomyBloomberg

China Stocks in U.S. Erase $740 Billion as Crackdown Deepens

Beijing’s sweeping crackdowns of its technology and education sectors has unleashed shockwaves across global markets, causing U.S.-listed Chinese stocks to post their biggest back-to-back losses in over a decade. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index plunged 5.6% Monday morning after regulators in China unveiled an overhaul of its education sector...
CNBC

Oil steady in undersupplied market but virus clouds demand

Oil prices were steady on Monday as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears over future fuel demand, though crude supply looks set to be tight through the rest of the year. Brent crude futures for September were up 18 cents at $74.28 a barrel, while U.S. Texas...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Kumba Iron Ore hikes interim dividend after earnings jump

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African miner Kumba Iron Ore reported a nearly three-fold increase in interim earnings on Tuesday and hiked its dividend payout, as higher iron ore prices and increased production boosted profit. The company, a unit of Anglo American, raised its interim dividend to 72.70 rand from 19.60 rand...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Prices Decline As Delta Variant Spreads

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped as investors eyed the spreading delta variant’s impact on demand while cases surge. Futures in New York fell 0.2% on Monday after rallying the previous four sessions. Global cases of Covid-19 have increased the most in two months with infections surging in the U.S., Brazil, India, Indonesia and the U.K. Countries with lower vaccination coverage in parts of Asia are seeing more fatalities and renewed restrictions, posing a threat to fuel consumption and demand for oil. On Monday, the U.S. raised a Covid-19 travel warning for Spain to the highest level.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise for 2nd session on U.S. crop woes

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained for a second straight session on Tuesday after a weekly U.S. government report showed the condition of both crops unexpectedly deteriorated last week. Wheat rose after three sessions of decline. "We are in a typical weather market. Prices are...
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Diesel drops for first time since April 2021

The national average diesel price dropped for the first time in several months, according to the weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on Monday, July 26. The national average of $3.342 is down from $3.344 last week, and 91.5 cents higher than one year ago. The national average...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

ADM quarterly profit surges on strong U.S. corn exports to China

(Reuters) -Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported an almost 52% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as strong crop export demand and oilseed crushing margins boosted the U.S. grains merchant’s core agricultural services business. Higher earnings extended ADM’s recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hurt demand for ethanol and food...
investing.com

Crude Oil Edges Higher; Mixed Covid News

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged higher Tuesday, stabilizing after Monday’s fall on optimism the global demand recovery will overshadow a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.2% higher at $72.03 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 0.2% to $73.81. U.S....
Energy Industrydailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Bounces from Major Figure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell a bit during the trading session on Monday, reaching towards the $70 level. The $70 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of traders will pay close attention to, and it is worth acknowledging the fact that we bounced from a potential breakdown point. The 50-day EMA also sits there, so it makes sense that we would see a certain amount of support and attention there. With that being the case, I think we are looking at a scenario in which value hunters will continue to come into this market and take advantage of cheaper oil.
Energy Industrypnwag.net

OPEC, COVID Holding Oil Prices

Oil prices were largely unchanged as the final week of July got underway. West Texas Crude traded near or just below $72 per barrel in Monday’s trade. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy noted oil prices have held steady over the past two week not only because of a rapid increase in the number of COVID Delta Variant cases across the country, but also OPEC’s recent decision to increase production. DeHaan added that as we approach the end of summer, he expects fuel demand to cool.

Comments / 0

Community Policy