Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CA

Attorney Warns Against Move to Close Homeless Services Organization

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 14 days ago

An attorney for Mary’s Kitchen put officials in Orange on notice Monday to back off from move to shut down the homeless services organization. Attorney Brooke Weitzman of the Elder Law and Disability Rights Center, which was involved in the federal settlement establishing efforts to transition transients in permanent housing in Orange County, sent a letter to city officials on Monday warning them that they are required by law to hold a public hearing about the plans to close Mary’s Kitchen.

mynewsla.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Orange County, CA
Society
Orange, CA
Society
County
Orange County, CA
City
Orange, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Free Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Five takeaways from gripping officer testimony at the first January 6 hearing

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack at the Capitol held its first hearing on Tuesday with harrowing testimony from four officers who shared their stories of being attacked by the rioters. The three-hour hearing was the opening act for the committee that's preparing to investigate...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Comments / 1

Community Policy