Director of Development and Workforce Initiatives, Philadelphia Energy Authority

The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA), an independent municipal authority is a quasi-government entity, chartered by City Council and the Mayor in 2010, focused on issues of energy affordability and sustainability. We work to build a robust, equitable clean energy economy in Philadelphia. In 2016, in partnership with City Council President Darrell Clarke, PEA launched the Philadelphia Energy Campaign, a $1 billion, 10-year investment in energy efficiency and clean energy projects to create 10,000 jobs. Through 2020, PEA has helped launch over $167MM in projects and created over 1,700 jobs. We focus on municipal assets, schools, low- and moderate-income housing, small businesses and commercial and industrial projects and programs. We see energy as a high impact tool for reducing poverty, improving education, strengthening communities, and leveraging public investment. PEA has grown dramatically over the last 5 years and seeks a strong senior manager to drive strategic fundraising and to accelerate the growth of our clean energy workforce development programs.