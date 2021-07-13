Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

National Advocacy Intern, Fall 2021, Challah for Hunger – Jul 30

phennd.org
 14 days ago

Challah for Hunger is a national nonprofit that trains thousands of young people to combat hunger in their communities and on their college campuses. Since 2004, we have grown from one chapter to more than 100 college and community based chapters in 30 states. In 2016, we launched the Campus Hunger Project to focus our efforts on supporting one of the hidden populations facing food insecurity: college students. Researchers estimate 39% of students at four-year universities and half of community college students don’t have regular access to nutritious food. The impacts of COVID-19 have only exacerbated the issue, with 3 out of 5 college students facing basic needs insecurity (food and housing) since campus closures.

phennd.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Food Insecurity#College Student#Charity#The Campus Hunger Project#Community#Digital Action#Everyaction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

Impact100 Founders Fellowship Program – Jul 31

Kicking off its 8th year, Impact100’s Founders Fellowship program is intended to encourage young women to learn about philanthropy and the critical issues that affect the Philadelphia region, and to participate in the work of a collective giving grantmaking organization. Preference will be given to applicants who do not have the financial resources to independently join Impact100 Philadelphia.
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Veeka Malanchuk selected for national advocacy program

Veeka Malanchuk, a sophomore at Beloit College in Wisconsin majoring in Russian and education with minors in geology and Spanish, has been selected to participate in the 2021-2022 Advocacy Corps program. She is one of 18 applicants selected for the highly competitive national program. Malanchuk is the daughter of Mark and Nicholle Harrison of Rome and a 2020 Cum Laude Darlington School graduate.
Flint, MIArgus Press

Child advocacy group expands center

FLINT — Voices for Children Advocacy Center has completed a nearly 4,000 square foot building expansion. Located at 515 East St., north of downtown Flint, the Children’s Advocacy Center serves thousands of children and families each year. This expansion will enable the center to increase the number of children throughout Genesee County receiving help and support, the group said in a press release.
Businesslawnandlandscape.com

National Heat Safety Coalition established as advocacy group

STORRS, Conn. – MISSION, which provides cooling and heat relief technologies and Magid, the industrial leader in workplace safety innovations, is teaming up with The Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut to form the National Heat Safety Coalition. Magid, MISSION, and KSI will serve as an advocate group...
Women's Healthphennd.org

Positive Action for Women (PAFW) – Jul 23

ViiV Healthcare Issues RFP for Efforts to Advance Advocacy and Care of Women Impacted by HIV. ViiV Healthcare has issued a request for proposals for its Positive Action for Women (PAFW) initiative. The initiative aims to support community collaborations that break down isolation and stigma, link women to prevention and...
AdvocacyPosted by
Forbes

Why Social Advocacy Is Important For Employees

Social advocacy, or employee advocacy, as it is otherwise known, has begun to gain acceptance as an essential part of the social media marketing mix. It’s the best option for building up your company’s social media presence and getting eyes on company content in this massive race that is going on online.
Harlem, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Providing Advocacy and Giving Access

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world’s largest social fundraising platform and considered a leader in online fundraising. So, it’s no surprise that when two individuals were seeking to help a local homeless girl, they created a GoFundMe page. Mary Ellen Earnhardt, a Career Lab Supervisor with the Department of...
Coral Gables, FLmiami.edu

On the frontlines of autism advocacy and action

When Marie-Ilene Whitehurst ’74 and Tom Whitehurst’s son, Thomas, was about 15 months old, they realized his development was slow enough to warrant a visit to a pediatric neurologist. Seven months later came the definitive—and for the Whitehursts, shocking—diagnosis: Thomas had autism. Thomas is now 29 and although he has...
Advocacyphennd.org

Shaping Equitable and Sustainable College Promise Programs – Aug 9

Kresge Foundation Requests Concept Papers for CoPro2.0: Shaping Equitable and Sustainable College Promise Programs. The Kresge Foundation has issued a request for concept papers for the CoPro2.0: Shaping Equitable and Sustainable College Promise Programs. According to the foundation, “College Promise,” or “free college programs,” catchall terms for a range of...
Books & Literaturephennd.org

New Book: Making Liberal Education Inclusive

Making Liberal Education Inclusive: The Roots and Reach of the LEAP Framework for College Learning, by Carol Geary Schneider. From 2005 to 2018, American Association of Colleges & Universities (AAC&U) led a national public advocacy and campus-action initiative to champion the importance of a liberal education for individual students and for a nation dependent on economic creativity and democratic vitality. At the heart of the initiative—titled Liberal Education and America’s Promise, or LEAP—was a distinctive framework for college-level learning that includes a set of broad learning outcomes, high-impact educational practices, and authentic forms of assessment. This new book tells the LEAP story and situates it within the broader context of AAC&U’s work over the two previous decades to break down the dividing lines between a “true” liberal arts education and career-related fields, integrally connect liberal learning with the wider world, and combine liberal education with inclusive excellence and equity.
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

Volunteer Opportunities with TechGirlz

Help inspire girls to explore tech! We will continue to run virtual workshops this winter. We look forward to having you volunteer with us, either as an individual or as a group with your organization!. Note: All volunteers 18+ must have completed background clearances on file with TechGirlz before committing...
Brunswick, MEbowdoin.edu

Acting Locally and Nationally: Students Intern for Government at all Levels

This year's cohort of public service fellows are working on a range of pressing issues, including the climate, education, anti-terrorism, consumer protection, and criminal justice reform. They have positions in the US Department of State, the US Department of Justice, and the National Wildlife Federation, among others. Meanwhile, four students...
Charitiesphennd.org

Development Associate, Challah for Hunger – Aug 1

Challah for Hunger is a national organization that builds communities of leaders inspired and equipped to take action against hunger. Established on a single campus in 2004, the network has grown to over 75 chapters that engage 10,000 volunteers annually, providing programs and opportunities embedded in our three pillars: community, advocacy and philanthropy. In addition to supporting our chapters, Challah for Hunger supports an ever-expanding alumni network, a growing community program, and partners with national and local organizations to address the issue of campus food insecurity. Learn more about our work.
Park City, UTGlobeSt.com

The Case for Advocacy Groups, Mentoring Programs

PARK CITY, UT—There are many ways to ensure your organization is building a culture that supports women empowerment. One key method is advocacy programs, according to speakers at a mentorship panel at this year’s GlobeSt. ELITE Women of Influence conference held in Park City, UT. Among speakers on the panel...
Immigrationphennd.org

Sociological Research Grants for community-led academic projects – Aug 16

Sociological Initiatives Foundation Invites Applications for Sociological Research. The Sociological Initiatives Foundation supports social change by linking research to social action. The foundation aims to foster social change by funding projects that reflect a partnership between academia and community-based organizations that work to create a more just and equitable society by defending and protecting people against powerful political, economic, and other interests that undermine and impede the eradication of social injustices and discrimination.
Wichita Falls, TXtexomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls Summer Match For A Hunger-Free Summer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The E.Paul & Helen Buck Waggoner Foundation have provided a $10,000 match to all donations from now until August 31. We are so excited to share this news and glad that we can help stop summer hunger for so many of our students who rely on the lunches and breakfast provided during the school year.
Saint Petersburg, FLphennd.org

Call for Proposals: ACAD Annual Meeting – Inclusive Leadership in the New Normal – Aug 9

ACAD is now accepting proposals for our 78th Annual Meeting being held February 23-25, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The COVID pandemic simultaneously accelerated trends in higher education and sharpened awareness of disparities among those who study, work, and lead at colleges and universities. At the same time, our institutions engaged racial justice and antiracism with new urgency in the wake of the death of George Floyd and others. Addressing the fiscal, demographic, and other fault lines revealed by the pandemic must draw on the principles of inclusion and equity. Academic leaders face the challenge of helping their institutions move forward into a “new normal” that cannot be simply a return to previous outlooks and approaches. Leaders must develop in themselves and others the capacity to thrive in new circumstances that present as many opportunities as they do challenges.
Waseca County, MNsouthernminn.com

Waseca County vets leader elected national advocacy group's 2nd VP

Christopher Hinton, director of veterans services for Waseca County, was elected Monday as second vice president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers at NACVSO’s annual business meeting and training summit. Hinton, a Navy veteran, has served for several years as legislative director for NACVSO and for the...
Bristol, PAphennd.org

Member Programs and Development Associate, Delaware Riverkeeper Network

The Delaware Riverkeeper Network (DRN), based in Bristol, PA, is committed to creating an inclusive community of staff and volunteers that is representative of the Watershed we serve. In doing so, we are better able to champion the rights of our communities to a Delaware River and tributary streams that are free-flowing, clean, healthy, and abundant with a diversity of life. We know through experience that different ideas, perspectives, and backgrounds create a stronger voice for the River.
Egg Harbor Township, NJphennd.org

Director of Community Impact and Innovation, Community FoodBank of New Jersey

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) is seeking a Director of Community Impact and Innovation to join our Network Relations team. The Director of Community Impact and Innovation is responsible for the overall strategic oversight and direction of all Network Partner functions with a focus on Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. This position directs the development and execution of support and services to the Foodbank’s Network Partners, supplies ongoing technical assistance and capacity building to Network Partners, and oversees effective communication between CFBNJ and the Network. This position reports to the Network Leader and is based in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy