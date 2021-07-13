Cancel
New Report: Service Years and Bridging

 14 days ago

After months of data analysis and a landscape scan of service year programs, Service Year Alliance is excited to share our new report, Service Years and Bridging. This report contains findings based on our conversations with dozens of service year programs, state service commissions, service year alums, and philanthropic stakeholders dedicated to the development of service year corps members into civic leaders. In the report, you will find recommendations from Service Year Alliance for how to ensure that service years are a strategy for fueling civic renewal. Our hope is that our findings and the data we collected during this scan will contribute to the civic health of communities across the country and globally, and will paint a clear picture of the role service years play in bridging divides in America.

