Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Director of Community Impact and Innovation, Community FoodBank of New Jersey

 14 days ago

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) is seeking a Director of Community Impact and Innovation to join our Network Relations team. The Director of Community Impact and Innovation is responsible for the overall strategic oversight and direction of all Network Partner functions with a focus on Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. This position directs the development and execution of support and services to the Foodbank’s Network Partners, supplies ongoing technical assistance and capacity building to Network Partners, and oversees effective communication between CFBNJ and the Network. This position reports to the Network Leader and is based in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.

